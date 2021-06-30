Kylie Jenner Channels 90s Aesthetics In New Post, Says She Has Got That 'summer Feeling'

Kylie Jenner often amazes her followers with her keen fashion sense and on Tuesday, June 29, the billionaire mother was seen doing the same. The 23-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics, took to her official Instagram space to show off her sense of style. She posted a slew of stunning photographs bringing on the heat and fans can’t keep calm.

Kylie Jenner’s ‘summer feeling’

In the pictures shared by her, the reality TV actor posed outside and channelled her 90s aesthetics. She donned a white crop top paired with baggy wide-leg jeans featuring multiple pockets. Kylie accessorised her look with blue statement heels, sunglasses, and a mini statement purse. The Kylie Cosmetics played with her sleek hair as she embraced sunlight. While sharing the photographs the beauty mogul captioned is as “summer feeling”. Check out the post shared by Kylie Jenner below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it caused a massive stir among her fan army. A user said, “Great photos”, another wrote, “Ah, nothing likе the grеat outdoors”. Red heart and smiley emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post online:

This post comes just two days after Kylie shared her gratitude towards sister Khloe Kardashian. The sweet social media tribute was shared alongside a rare never-seen-before photo from Kylie’s childhood days. In the picture, both the sisters can be seen twinning as they pout for the camera.

While sharing the photo, Kylie said, “my sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime! to know you is to love you. happy birthday to the most special soul!! i’m so blessed to have you by my side. words can’t describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more”.

As soon as the post caught the attention of elder sister Khloe, she went all gaga over it. Replying to the tribute, she said, “Kylie!!!!!!!! Stoppppppppp my angel girl!!!! You are my soulmate and I couldn’t be any luckier!!! I love you more than I could say”. Take a look at the photo here:

(Image: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)

