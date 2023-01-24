Kylie Jenner Divides The Internet With Bizarre Lion Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner, popular influencer and celebrity, showed off her incredibly bizarre outfit at Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old was part of the Schiaparelli show on Sunday. She wore a velvety fitted black gown without any straps with the replica of a lion’s head across the torso to pair with the black gown.She coupled her strange outfit with a pair of Schiaparelli black sling-backs, which donned golden toes. Kylie Jenner also took to Twitter to thank the brand for their out-of-the-box designer outfit.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning," Jenner wrote. She added, "Wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful.🦁🦁"

Others at the Schiaparelli show

While Kylie Jenner might have shocked fans during the Paris Fashion Week event, she wasn’t the only one who attracted attention.

Irina Shayk donned a rather odd look with a similar-looking black gown with a single sleeve with an asymmetrical design on the top, one of her shoulders bare. Musician icon Doja Cat also turned heads with her highly innovative, yet scary look at the show.

As per a report, the designer Roseberry took inspiration from the classic literary poem Dante’s Inferno in order to create the outfit. He revealed that he only needed three beats to design the gown worn by models Shalom Harlow and Naomi Campbell, which featured other animal replicas.

This is not the first time Kylie Jenner has shocked people with her outfit. In November last year, Jenner was seen in an outfit that showed her a muse to Thierry Mugler, the legendary French fashion designer.

Kylie Jenner rocked the dress at the Mugler Couturissime exhibition in New York City.