Kylie Jenner's Friends Take Her Out For 'early Birthday dinner'; Kick Start Celebrations

Kylie Jenner has already kickstarted her birthday celebrations this week. The 22-year-old entrepreneur will celebrate her birthday on August 10 but was recently seen blowing candles on a powder pink rosette cake at a restaurant. Take a look at all the photos uploaded by the star and more on her pre-birthday celebrations.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner faces backlash for sleep vitamins ad on Insta, fans says "they don't work"

Kylie Jenner kickstarts her birthday celebrations

Kylie Jenner was recently seen celebrating her birthday that is a few days away. In a video uploaded by the star, fans can see Kylie at some restaurant with her friends. Kylie has mentioned in the snap that her friends took her out for an early birthday dinner. She wrote - " last night my besties took me to a last minute early b'day dinner" and also added a white heart. Take a look at the snap.

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Also Read | Kylie Jenner faces backlash for gifting Stormi a pony worth $200k; fans call it 'wasteful'

In the next snap, Kylie can be seen sporting a white brassier with a black jacket and was seen blowing out the candles on the cake. The star also sported short brown hair and light make-up. Her friends can be heard cheering for her in the background. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Also Read | Jacqueline Jossa takes inspiration from Kylie Jenner's ombre wave for her bikini look?

In her last snap, Kylie could be seen showing off her birthday cake. The cake was pink in colour and had flowers all around it. It also had many pink candles on it. The cake featured "Happy Birthday Kylie' written on it as well. Take a look at the snap.

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Also Read | Kylie Jenner shares cute pic of 'coolest baby' Stormi alongside extravagant arm candy

In an earlier post, Kylie shared a snap of her breakfast as well. She was seen eating pancakes with some strawberries and banana for breakfasts. Kylie paired the meal with a smoothie and mentioned how good her food looked. Take a look at the snap:

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Kylie Jenner is a popular reality TV star. She also owns her own line of beauty products called Kylie Cosmetics. The young star is also very active on social media and keeps posting regularly. Kylie recently added a picture with her best friend Stassie. Kylie and her friend were in coordinated outfits. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.