Kylie Jenner Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Travis Scott; Calls Him A 'special Person'

Despite parting ways, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott share a very cordial bond with each other and continue co-parenting their children. The much-loved pair embraced parenthood for the second time after welcoming a baby boy in the first week of February. The couple already had a daughter named Stormi.

As Travis Scott turns a year older on 30 April, the beauty mogul took to her social media handle and penned a heartwarming note for 'the most special person' in her life.

Kylie Jenner wishes Travis Scott

As rapper Travis Scott ringed into his 31st birthday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with him marking the special day. In the photo, the fashion icon is seen touching Travis' jaw as he lowered his head toward her with his eyes closed. Along with the pic, Kylie also penned a heartfelt note, she wrote "Happy birthday my love my best friend [three white heart emojis] the most special person and father to our babies. @travisscott."She also shared a series of fan-made pictures on her Instagram stories.

Here take a look at the story-

Kris Jenner extends birthday wishes to Travis Scott

Kris Jenner also took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note for Travis. Kris wrote "Happy Birthday Travis!!!! You are such an incredible and amazing daddy and it is so much fun and such a joy and a blessing to watch you raising your kids…. I’m so proud of you and wish you the most magical day! Thank you for being such a special part of our family… I love you!!! ❤️🙏🥰😍🎂🥳🎈@travisscott"

Here take a look at her post-

Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name is not Wolf anymore

Earlier, Kylie Jenner had taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram story stating that their son's name is not Wolf Webster anymore. She further stated the reason behind changing the name is that they just really didn't feel like it was him and added that she just wanted to share this because she was seeing the name all over the internet. The note read, "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISNT WOLF ANYMORE WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE"

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KYLIENDTRAVIS