Kylie Jenner Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Fashionista And Teen Influencer?

Social media personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is also known for her cosmetic brand Kylie cosmetics. In 2007, Jenner, along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. In 2013, the Jenner sisters announced that they would launch their own clothing line The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun.

In February 2016, Jenner's cosmetic company was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics and since then the brand has started gaining much recognition. Kylie Jenner also launched Kylie Skin in the year 2019.

As of April 2020, Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row. On the occasion of Kylie Jenner's birthday, here's a Kylie Jenner quiz based on Kylie Jenner facts and trivia.

Kylie Jenner quiz

1. What is the full name of Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Christine Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kardashian Jenner

Kylie Charlotte Jenner

2. What is the name of Kylie’s makeup line?

Kylie cosmetics

Jenner cosmetic

Kris cosmetics

Kylie Jenner makeup company

3. What was the first-ever makeup product launched by Kylie Jenner?

Kylie eyeliner

Kylie skincare

Kylie lip kits

Kylie bronzer

4. What is the name of Kylie Jenner’s daughter?

Windi

Raini

India

Stormi

5. What was the new addition to Kylie’s makeup line in 2019?

Kylie eyeliner

Kylie+ KKW beauty fragrance

Kylie lip liners

Kylie Skin

6. What was Kylie’s age when she made her acting debut in Keeping Up with Kardashians?

8

10

12

15

7. Who is the older sister of Kylie?

Kim

Kourtney

Khloe

Kendall

8. What is the name of Kylie’s half-brother?

Kanye

Brandon

Rob

Casey

9. What was Kylie Jenner’s reality show called?

Keep up with Kylie

Life of Kylie

Kylie’s life on TV

Kylie Jenner’s life on TV

10. Who won the legal battle of name trademark ‘Kylie’ against Jenner?

Kylie rogers

Kylie Zielinski

Kylie Cantrall

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Jenner quiz -answers

Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie cosmetics

Kylie Lip kits

Stormi

10

Kendall

Rob

Life of Kylie

Kylie Minogue

