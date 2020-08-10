Kylie Jenner Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Fashionista And Teen Influencer?

Social media personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is also known for her cosmetic brand Kylie cosmetics. In 2007, Jenner, along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. In 2013, the Jenner sisters announced that they would launch their own clothing line The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun.
In February 2016, Jenner's cosmetic company was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics and since then the brand has started gaining much recognition. Kylie Jenner also launched Kylie Skin in the year 2019.
As of April 2020, Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row. On the occasion of Kylie Jenner's birthday, here's a Kylie Jenner quiz based on Kylie Jenner facts and trivia.
