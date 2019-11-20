How Kylie Jenner Built Her Empire And Is Now $600 Million Richer

Kylie Jenner has evidently earned a name for herself in the make-up industry with her brand Kylie Cosmetics. The brand itself has a large presence in make-up enthusiasts around the globe. Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram handle has a massive following with over 22 million followers. The brand was introduced back in 2015 during a reported downward trajectory in the make-up business but managed to become one of the biggest make-up brands ever. Here is how Kylie Jenner has built her empire in the make-up industry.

How Kylie Jenner built her empire

Kylie Jenner was a known face on television as she belonged to the famous Kardashian family. The showbiz family features in a TV show titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She started off as a beauty influencer on Instagram and YouTube. Being on TV evidently helped her a big deal as many viewers of the show also tuned in on Kylie's social media to watch the make-up tutorials. Kylie Jenner is reportedly an avid make-up enthusiast which makes her understand the industry better.

Being a social media influencer helped Kylie grow an individual audience which translated to customers. Back in 2015, the make-up industry was predominantly targetted adults. Before her brand was introduced, a gap in the make-up market was identified by Kylie Jenner and she targetted products for teenagers and younger people. In 2017, Kylie Jenner became one of the first influencers to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. Kylie currently has 151 million followers on the platform. This extensive reach of followers helps Kylie gain additional benefits in her make-up business.

Kylie sells 51% stake of her cosmetics brand

Kylie Jenner sold the majority stakes of her make-up brand to Coty who are the parent company to various brands like CoverGirl, Rimmel and Sally Hansen. Though Kylie has sold off more than half of her stakes in the brand, total net worth of which has exceeded up to $1.2 billion. Coty will be paying Kylie Jenner a total sum of $600 million to acquire 51% stakes. Now that Kylie Jenner is not in complete control of her beauty line, the brand will be soon reportedly renamed to Kylie Beauty.

