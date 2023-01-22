Kylie Jenner Shares First Photos Of Her Son With Travis Scott; Reveals Name

Kylie Jenner recently shared the first photos of her son and revealed his name. On Sunday, Kylie shared a set of adorable pictures of herself with her son on her Instagram handle and revealed his name - Aire.

The name Aire means 'Lion of God', according to a report in People magazine.

In one of the photos, Jenner was holding her son. In the second photo, Aire can be seen sitting on a couch sporting a beanie. The picture was from the time when Kylie was cuddling with her little boy.

The fourth snap included Aire's face with food on his face. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "AIRE (with a white heart)".

Check out the pictures below:

As soon as she dropped the pictures, several celebrities took to the comment section and poured their love on the mother-son duo.

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, "I love you Aire Webster" and "The king!!! Young king!", respectively. Olivia Pierson commented, "There he is!!!!! Those eyes I can’t deal". "Aire angel", penned Hailey Beiber.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed 'Aire' in 2021

Kylie Jenner shares her son Aire with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reportedly, the couple has called it quits for the second time. They welcome their son in February last year. Jenner initially named her baby boy Wolf Jacques Webster but changed it later on.

She shared an Instagram story which read, "FYI (For Your Information) our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere".

Kylie and Travis also have a daughter - Stormi Webster.