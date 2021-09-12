Kylie Jenner To Marry Travis Scott Anytime Soon? Scott Reveals 'excitement' About New Baby

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on September 7 and surprised her fans with some exciting news. The reality tv star revealed she was pregnant with her second child in a heartwarming video on social media. A source close to Travis Scott, her ex, recently told HollywoodLife, that the rapper is ‘crazy about Kylie’ and was excited about having another child with her. What could this mean for the couple whose separation shocked fans in 2019?

Will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott patch things up and get back together?

A source close to Travis Scott, recently told HollywoodLife that Scott is ‘crazy about Kylie’ and very excited about having another child with her. Another source mentioned to the publication that the duo are each other’s ‘ride or die’ and have always had a ‘strong bond’. The duo welcomed their first child, Stormi into the world in 2018, 10 months after they started dating.

Another source told HollywoodLife that although the two live separately, that doesn’t say much about the status of their relationship. The source also added that the rapper had planned to propose to Jenner before their split in 2019. They mentioned that although there were no current plans to tie the knot, that could ‘change any time.’ It was also reported that the duo’s second pregnancy was ‘bringing out something different in Travis’ and also bringing the two closer.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy and also gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump. The video she posted featured a pregnancy test that read, ‘pregnant’ and also saw Travis Scott hugging her belly when she broke the news to him. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was also seen visiting her doctor with Stormi and Scott. The video also saw Kris Jenner, reacting to the good news after seeing her daughter’s sonography. The family celebrated the news with a lavish dinner that included lights, flowers and a cake too. The post was soon flooded with love and best wishes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for their second child.

Watch how Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy here

Image: AP