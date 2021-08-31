Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott To Reveal Second Pregnancy In Grand Way Ahead Of Met Gala?

Kylie Jenner has been making headlines amid rumours of a second child with rapper Travis Scott, with media outlets like Page Six confirming the news through sources. The makeup mogul has a few ardent eagle-eyed fans, who speculated the discrepancies in her social media feed way before the news was confirmed. From Kylie's nail paint to her birthday photos, netizens collated proofs confirming her pregnancy. Jenner and Scott, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, have had a tumultuous relationship. However, the duo has been vocal about wanting a sibling for Stormi, as they plan to now announce the news in a grand way.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott to announce second pregnancy?

As per HollywoodLife, a source revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was planning to confirm her pregnancy in a grand way on September 13 at the Met Gala. However, as media outlets have already broken the news, Kylie is reportedly planning a separate revelation event ahead of the Gala.

The source also revealed that despite having another baby together, the duo is not back together yet. However, it added that Jenner would be attending the star-studded Costume Institute Benefit with Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner. The source destined their current bond as "very special" and with an “intense connection”. The duo has been discussing a second baby for a while, almost close to a year since Kylie has always wanted another child, it further added.

More about speculations regarding her pregnancy

The news of her pregnancy comes days after the KUWTK star celebrated her 24th birthday with fans following a number of irregularities in Kylie's posts. With a following of 275 million, Kylie has been extremely active on Instagram, however, not a single photo from her birthday festivities was shared by any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Fans suspected that kylie's photos from her birthday in which she sports a green dress, neon-tipped nails and middle-parted hair, is at least 2 months old and was actually taken at a brunch and painting class.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017 and were first spotted having fun at the music festival, Coachella, together. The couple soon welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, a pregnancy that Kylie had managed to hide well. It was only confirmed when the KUWTK star posted a YouTube video sharing her pregnancy journey.

(Image Credits: AP)