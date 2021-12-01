'La Brea' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Filming Location; All You Need To Know

La Brea became a talking point among netizens upon the release of its first season. The season concluded on Tuesday, and some netizens could be curious about the possibility of a second season.

Right from the chances of a second season, release date and cast, here's what you need to know on La Brea Season 2:

When does La Brea season 2 come out?

Though the first season just concluded, the series had been renewed for the second season even before the season had ended. It was reported in the second week of November that the drama series will be coming up with more episodes.

However, there is no clarity yet on when the second season will air, as no official statement has been released by the makers. The second season will, in all likelihood, premiere towards the end of 2022 or as early as September, as fall could be a suitable time that the makers plan on releasing it.

La Brea Season 2 cast

La Brea traces the story of a survival mission after the opening up of a massive sinkhole at the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, in Los Angeles displaces people and objects into a mysterious primaeval land set in 10,000 BC.

The story features Eve Harris as Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman, Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris, Jack Martin as Josh Harris, Chloe De Los Santos as Lilly Castillo, Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez, and Mark Lee as Silas.

The last episode of the series featured Gavin aka Isaiah managing to reach the light portal, because of which Gavin and Eve's children Josh and Izzy's existence is confirmed. However, the entrance of Isaiah into the light crack and its expansion causes the disappearance of Lily, Josh and Riley.

While the majority of the cast is expected to return, it is unclear if actors playing Lily, Josh and Riley would return since their existence itself is not confirmed.

Where is La Brea filmed?

The shooting of La Brea was held in Australia, in cities like Melbourne and Victoria. The shooting was held between May and September 2021. While there could be numerous scenes filmed in these areas again in the second season too, new locations could be possible out depending on the twists and turns of the season.

Image: Instagram/@nataliezea