Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Release Their Reunion Single 'I Get A Kick Out Of You'

Pop icon Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have reunited again, as they announced their new album on August 3, the same day as Bennett's 95th birthday. The duo has released the first single, I Get a Kick Out of You from their project called Love for Sale​​, which will be a tribute to Cole Porter. The project will be out on October 1 this year and is stated to be Bennett's final studio recording, following his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Gaga and Bennett performed at the sold-out Radio City Music Hall recently and are set to return to the venue on Thursday for another show. The much-anticipated I Get A Kick Out Of You video will debut Friday at noon ET.

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett's soulful reunion

The album, which marks Bennett's ultimate studio recording stint, is a follow-up to the duo's Billboard 200-topping Cheek to Cheek album in 2014, which won several accolades including the Grammy for the best traditional pop vocal album. I Get a Kick Out of You was first heard by the audience in 1934 as a part of Porter's Anything Goes musical. The hit track has since been covered by icons like Frank Sinatra and Dolly Parton. The new version will see the duo retain the original lyrics referencing cocaine intact, despite it being substituted many times over the years.

Listen to I Get a Kick Out of You and see the full Love for Sale tracklist below:

Lady Gaga is 'always honoured' to sing with Tony

While revealing their upcoming album, Lady Gaga penned a heartfelt message for her friend Tony Bennett, stating that she felt honoured to be performing with the legend again. Posting pictures with him, she wrote "The day we released "Cheek To Cheek" in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter. I'm always honoured to sing with my friend Tony, so of course, I accepted the invitation. Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album "Love For Sale" will be released on October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single "I Get A Kick Out Of You" everywhere now!".

The singer and actor also wished her friend on his 95th birthday that coincided with the album's announcement date. Calling him a 'forever friend' and 'musical companion', Gaga uploaded a BTS video sharing a glimpse with that veteran. Her caption read "Happy 95th Birthday @itstonybennett! I love you! 💕".

