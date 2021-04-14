Lady Gaga Responds To Petition For 'Artpop' Sequel After 7-year-old Album Rises To Fame

Lady Gaga has responded to a petition for a sequel to her 2013 album Artpop. Gaga's fans recently started a Change.org petition which received an overwhelming 40,000 signatures to release her album called Act II. Fans even made the hashtag "buy Artpop on Itunes" trend overnight on Twitter which resulted in the album receiving a spot in the Top 2 of the US iTunes sales charts. The petition appealed to fans to make the petition reach 50,000 signatures and get Lady Gaga to release the Artpop sequel titled Act 2.

Gaga took to her Twitter account to share her appreciation towards her fans. She wrote that she was very emotional towards the album and that it felt like "heart surgery". She explained that while making the album she felt "desperate, in pain... and slammed harder than any drug". In a second tweet, she explained how she "fell apart" right after releasing the album. She thanked fans for celebrating the 7-year-old album that once felt destructive to her. She also explained how she believed that the album always felt "ahead of its time".

Fans poured in their thoughts with loads of love for the Bad Romance singer. While one fan exclaimed saying they loved her, another was all praises for their "Queen". Fans even added GIFs to express their emotions on receiving a response from their favourite singer. The tweet soon went viral as it was retweeted more than 22,000 times.

DJ White Shadow, who produced the album, too responded with thanks. "What an amazing gift from you all", he wrote over the response of fans after almost a decade. In a second Instagram post, he wrote how he discussed with Lady Gaga regarding the fans' wishes. The two would be getting together to discuss the release of the second album but have made no promises of the same. He signed off saying, "Apply positive pressure and let's make the universe and let's make a diamond. I am so in love with you all." Lady Gaga's Artpop has secured the second spot in the US iTunes Sales Chart, after Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version).