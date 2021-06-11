Lady Gaga Shares Kylie Minogue's Reimagined Version Of 'Marry The Night'

Singer Kylie Minogue recently covered Lady Gaga’s song Marry the Night for the tenth anniversary of the album Born This Way. Lady Gaga took to her Twitter account and shared the reimagined version of Marry The Night sung by Kylie.

Lady Gaga in her post called Kylie Minogue a warrior queen and wrote, "The newest reimagined #BornThisWay track, #MarryTheNight by warrior queen@KylieMinogue, is out now! http://KylieMinogue.lnk.to/MarryTheNight “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” will be available on its new release date of June 25 Pre-order the CD at http://shop.ladygaga.com. ” She also shared a short clip of the reimagined version of the song along with the post.

Many fans of Lady Gaga and Kylie Minogue rejoiced at the news and took to Twitter to celebrate the artists and the song. One of the fans wrote, “Listening to your music, your voice, brings me such good joy. You’ve done this to me for 12 years! The way your lyrics have such a profound impact on my life, has saved me many times. You have no idea how much you mean to me. I’ll always love you. Thank you.” Another fan wrote, “tbh I just wish marry the night received more recognition when it was first released as a single, it was so underrated and ahead of its time and deserved so much more.”

For the tenth anniversary of Born This Way, the songs of the album have been reimagined and sung by some of the other established singers. While Kylie Minogue has sung Marry The Night, another popular song of the album Judas has been covered by Rapper Big Freedia. The title track of the album, Born This Way has been reimagined in a country road version by the singer Orville Peck. Three other songs, Highway Unicorn, You and I, and The Edge Of Glory will also be included in the reimagined version of Born This Way but the singers of the songs have not been disclosed yet. All the singers who have sung the reimagined versions are artists who represent or advocate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lady Gaga is one of the most popular singers in America. In 2008, Gaga debuted with her first studio album called The Fame. Her music for the album was well received by listeners all over the world. She has released 6 studio albums to date, out of which Chromatica is her latest album. In the album artists like Elton John, Ariana Grande, and the K-Pop girl group, Blackpink has also made key contributions.

IMAGE COURTESY: LADY GAGA, KYLIE MINOGUE/INSTAGRAM

