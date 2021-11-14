Lady Gaga Slays 'House Of Gucci' Milan Premiere In Stunning Red Versace Corset Gown

Lady Gaga attended the Milan premiere of her movie House Of Gucci, over the weekend. The singer/actor strutted down the runway in a custom Red Versace gown and shared the pictures on her Instagram. Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani who plotted the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci.

Lady Gaga slays in red Versace dress

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram and shared pictures as she attended the Milan premiere of her movie House Of Gucci. Gaga wore a custom red Versace gown with a fitted cutout-corset with a thigh-high slit and long train. Versace via their Instagram handle described the gown as, "made from enver silk satin, the dress takes inspiration from designs in the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection."

As Gaga shared the pictures she wrote, "I cried all day doing press in Milan. I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie #HouseOfGucci. Coming Thanksgiving! Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace."

House of Gucci is a biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The movie is based on the real-life events of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, an Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, that was plotted by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Apart from Lady Gaga, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Adam Driver in the role of Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, veteran actor Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford and Salma Hayek who is married to the current head of Gucci, as Giuseppina Auriemma. House of Gucci had its world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on November 9, 2021, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on November 24 and in the United Kingdom on November 26.

In the December issue of British Vogue, the singer opened up about how filming the murder drama took a toll on her psychologically. She said, "I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her."

Image: Instagram/@ladygaga