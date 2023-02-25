Lady Gaga Sued For USD 1.5 Million For Not Paying Reward In Dognapping Incident

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in a violent robbery and dognapping incident in February 2021. Two of her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, who were high value, were also taken away but later returned to Gaga after federal authorities intervened. Now, a woman who claimed to have found Gaga's dogs after the incident is suing the Rain On Me singer for not paying the USD 500,000 (aproximately Rs 4.14 crore) reward.

Lady Gaga annouced reward for anyone who returned her dog

After the dognapping incident, Lady Gaga had promised to pay the large sum “no questions asked” if her dogs were returned unharmed. Additionally, the federal authorities also offered a USD 5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Gaga’s dog walker.

Lady gaga refusing to pay woman who returned her dog?

TMZ reported that a woman named Jennifer McBride, who claimed to have returned the two stolen dogs to Lady Gaga at the LAPD Olympic Community station just two days after they were taken, has not been given the USD 500,000 reward. McBride is now suing Gaga for posting the misleading reward. She is now seeking USD 1.5 million in damages. McBride was also arrested and found to be in a relationship with another suspect’s father.

Know about the man involved in Lady Gaga dognapping incident

James Howard Jackson, who was 19 at the time of the dognapping incident, was identified as the main culprit. He was found to be a documented gang member. He pled no contest to a count of attempted murder. He was ultimately sentenced to 21 years in prison. Lady gaga's staff member Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest during the incident and hospitalised. Luckily, he survived his injuries.