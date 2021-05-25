Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Talks About Coping With Trauma After Shooting In February

Popstar Lady Gaga's dogs were kidnapped a few months ago and her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot and critically injured post the incident. Recently, Ryan opened up about how he has been coping with the violent and traumatic February kidnappings. He also revealed that he’s lost all purpose in life three months after being shot in the chest because the lingering trauma prevents him from doing what he loves.

Lady Gaga's dog walker talks about coping with the February kidnappings

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker took to Instagram recently and shared his journey about how he has been dealing post the traumatic incident which took place a few months ago. He stated that there are several people who remind him of his trauma and say things to him like, "You’re Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where’d they shoot you?” He added that it is a strange feeling to be known for a trauma that he is still healing from.

His caption further read, "People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again. It’s not intentional; it comes from kindness and compassion that I welcome. Everyone’s support and well wishes have been incredible, and I am so humbled by every kind word and prayer that has come my way. It just hasn’t always been easy to navigate as I continue to find myself."

Ryan also spoke about how along with the media attention and trauma recovery, this is for the first time that he finds himself without a purpose, which for him has been the hardest part of the chapter. He added that he is not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs and that his purpose for the last ten years has just vanished. He concluded his caption by saying, "It’s funny, I set up this account years ago with a concept in mind: What would it look like if a gay Saint - specifically Saint Rocque, patron Saint of Dogs, Bachelors, and the Plague - were reincarnated and had to navigate modern celebrity culture? What would he do and say to get his message across? Who knows, but I’m dying to find out. Not like get shot, dying, but I am excited to share in my bumbling exploration and storytelling with you along the way. To a purposeful journey!"



.Image - Lady Gaga, Saint Rocque's Instagram Accounts

