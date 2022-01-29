Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Beau Anthony De La Torre; Says 'can't Wait To Be Your Wife'

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is finally engaged to longtime boyfriend and actor Anthony De La Torre. Sharing the delightful update via social media, Lana called herself the 'luckiest woman alive' and further expressed excitement to be his wife. She also shared glimpses from the engagement ceremony as well as a video encapsulating the moment Anthony proposed to her.

According to People, the duo has been dating since 2015 after meeting at an Emmy nominee's reception that year. The couple has also been vocal about their relationship, and share glimpses of their date nights, getaways among other things on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lana shared the trail of pictures, beginning with a glimpse from the ceremony as she flashes her solitaire. She also shared a video capturing the exact moment of the proposal, which left her teary-eyed as she stated "Oh my God, you're my fiance".

In the caption, she wrote," Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!".

She further spilt beans on how her ring was curated, "Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over." she wrote.

The post received love and adulation from fans, as they congratulated the duo. His co-star Noah Centineo also expressed happiness for the duo by sharing the news on his Instagram story. Even celebrities like Rachel Zegler, new mom Olivia Munn poured comments like "CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE OH MY GOD." and "Congrats" respectively. Anthony too shared a trail of pictures from the ceremony, quipping that he wanted to do this for 6 years.

