Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Opens Up About Physical Abuse And Threats By Her Mom

Singer Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Lauryn Hill recently opened up about facing physical punishments from her mother. In her Instagram live session, Selah Mayer talked about experiencing harsh childhood due to her mother Lauryn’s relationship with her then-partner Rohan Marley. Selah Lauryn Hill admitted that she is dealing with conflicts the same way her mom did in the past.

Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah on her mom's physical punishments

Talking about her harsh childhood, Selah blamed it on the physical absence of her father as well as her relationship with her mother back during childhood. She also mentioned that she hated the fact that she is dealing with the same conflicts as her mother and wanted to be different. Furthermore, Selah Mayer shared that Lauryn Hill was constantly angry and downright unapproachable.

She said, “My mom is an amazing woman, but she obviously didn’t do everything right.” Selah Lauryn Hill further called her mom’s habit of physical punishment as slavery and old-fashioned. The singer’s daughter also informed that Lauryn Hill used to threaten her in the past and it was as bad as belt beating. Selah recalled her mom's words and said, “You want me to embarrass you? You want me to give you something to cry about?” Talking about her brother who experienced the same treatment during his childhood, she mentioned, “I’m not mad at a little discipline, but what can a five-year-old do? What can a seven-year-old do?”

Talking about her improving relationship with her mother, Selah Lauryn Hill said that Lauryn Hill calmed down a lot once she entered sixth grade and changed over the years. She also said her mother has stopped a lot of the physical punishments she did in the past and that she had become close to her mother. In her live session, Lauryn Hill’s daughter mentioned that she is hurting, she has been hurting her whole life. She mentioned that most of the things in her life is something she never understood, she has an idea but she is still in denial with most of the things in her life. She also informed her fans that she is not satisfied in her life because she doesn’t even know what she wants and what she needs in her life.

