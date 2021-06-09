Leaked Photos From 'Indiana Jones 5' Sets Show Harrison Ford In His Iconic IJ Look

Ever since the production of Indiana Jones 5 has officially been kicked off by the makers, multiple photos have begun to emerge from the sets of the highly-anticipated film on social media. While a couple of glimpses from the upcoming sequel has been already doing rounds on the internet, a new photo has now taken over Twitter. The photograph shows lead actor Harrison Ford sporting his iconic brown jacket and fedora from the cult film series, along with a face mask on due to COVID-19 precautions.

Harrison Ford spotted shooting for 'Indiana Jones 5' in the UK

A recent photograph from the sets of Harrison Ford's movie, Indiana Jones 5, was leaked online, which not only went viral but also went on to make headlines. The photo was first shared on Twitter by an Indiana Jones fan page, named IJ Adventure Outpost. As the filming of the action-adventure film continues across the UK, the last being Grosmont village, new photos that reveal multiple hints at the storyline of Indiana Jones 5 have been garnering a lot of eyeballs online.

Take a look at the newly leaked Harrison Ford's photographs below:

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Another photo of Harrison Ford on Set received right now pic.twitter.com/IDmNdbRczF — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Previously, The Daily Mail had shared a bunch of photos from the Indiana Jones 5's set which featured a stunt double of Harrison Ford wearing a face mask and resembled a younger version of the 78-year-old actor. The look-alike of Harrison and the World War II-like setup seen in the photographs possibly hint at a flashback scene of a younger Indiana Jones in its much-talked-about fifth instalment. However, details about Indiana Jones 5 have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, along with the prolific actor reprising his role in the upcoming James Mangold directorial, the film also stars a slew of new additions. Actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson have been roped in to play key roles in Indiana Jones 5. While the filming of the action adventurer begun this month in the UK, it has been scheduled to hit the silver screen in July next year.

Look who walked right past us in Grosmont today… our son asked him if he was Indiana Jones and he tipped his hat and said no, he was just the stunt double 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7XH1RA1bT — EYFS Enthusiast (@enthusiast_eyfs) June 7, 2021

IMAGE: A STILL FROM INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.