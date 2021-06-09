Last Updated:

Leaked Photos From 'Indiana Jones 5' Sets Show Harrison Ford In His Iconic IJ Look

Actor Harrison Ford's new leaked photos from the sets of 'Indiana Jones 5' in the United Kingdom show him sporting his iconic "Indian Jones" avatar; see photos

Harrison Ford

Ever since the production of Indiana Jones 5 has officially been kicked off by the makers, multiple photos have begun to emerge from the sets of the highly-anticipated film on social media. While a couple of glimpses from the upcoming sequel has been already doing rounds on the internet, a new photo has now taken over Twitter. The photograph shows lead actor Harrison Ford sporting his iconic brown jacket and fedora from the cult film series, along with a face mask on due to COVID-19 precautions.

Harrison Ford spotted shooting for 'Indiana Jones 5' in the UK

A recent photograph from the sets of Harrison Ford's movie, Indiana Jones 5, was leaked online, which not only went viral but also went on to make headlines. The photo was first shared on Twitter by an Indiana Jones fan page, named IJ Adventure Outpost. As the filming of the action-adventure film continues across the UK, the last being Grosmont village, new photos that reveal multiple hints at the storyline of Indiana Jones 5 have been garnering a lot of eyeballs online. 

Take a look at the newly leaked Harrison Ford's photographs below:

Previously, The Daily Mail had shared a bunch of photos from the Indiana Jones 5's set which featured a stunt double of Harrison Ford wearing a face mask and resembled a younger version of the 78-year-old actor. The look-alike of Harrison and the World War II-like setup seen in the photographs possibly hint at a flashback scene of a younger Indiana Jones in its much-talked-about fifth instalment. However, details about Indiana Jones 5 have been kept under wraps by the makers

Meanwhile, along with the prolific actor reprising his role in the upcoming James Mangold directorial, the film also stars a slew of new additions. Actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson have been roped in to play key roles in Indiana Jones 5. While the filming of the action adventurer begun this month in the UK, it has been scheduled to hit the silver screen in July next year. 

