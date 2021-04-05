Legally Blonde's Cast List: What Is The Cast Of The Film Doing Now?

Directed by Robert Luketic, Legally Blonde is a popular comedy film that was released in 2001. The plot of the film shows a young sorority girl who is determined to prove herself after winning an admission to the Harvard university and win back her former boyfriend, who left her to become a politician. The unfolding of events take her to a completely unexpected journey. The success of this film was eventually followed with other sequels and earned the actors of this film immense popularity. Following is a list of the cast of Legally Blonde from the time of the film and what they are upto now.

Legally Blonde's cast

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Reese Witherspoon has played the lead role of Elle Woods in the cast of Legally Blonde. She has worked in a number of films and TV shows in the course of her long career as an actor. She had starred in the popular American sitcom Friends, playing the role of Rachel’s sister. Some of her other popular works includes The Good Lie, Hot Pursuit, Home Again and many more. She is currently working on Your Place Or Mine, The Cactus and other film projects.

Luke Wilson as Emmett Richmond

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Luke Wilson is another popular actor in Legally Blonde's cast. He has worked in a long list of films and a handful of TV shows over the years. He has worked in other popular films such as Charlie's Angels and its sequel, Blue Streak, Death at a Funeral, Zombieland: Double Tap and many more. He is now set to star in 12 Mighty Orphans and Gasoline Alley.

Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Selma Blair has played the role of Vivian, who gets engaged to Elle’s former boyfriend Warner. Selma began her career in television, before eventually landing major roles in films. Some of her popular works can be seen in Anger Management, Mom and Dad, Dark Horse, Hellboy and its sequel, Scream 2 and others. She will be next starring in Introducing, Selma Blair as herself.

Matthew Davis as Warner Huntington III

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Matthew has played the role of Warner, the ex-boyfriend of Elle in the plot. Davis has also appeared in other successful films and shows after Legally Blonde such as Bottoms Up, The Vampire Diaries and more. He has been popularly playing the main role in the TV show Legacies.

Victor Garber as Professor Callahan

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Victor Garber has played yet another prominent character in this film. He has since worked in a list of films, including Sicario, Rebel in the Rye, Dark Waters and others. He is currently working on The Gettysburg Address.

Promo image courtesy: A still from the film

