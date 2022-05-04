Last Updated:

Leonardo DiCaprio Accused Of Spreading Misinformation By Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President took to Twitter to slam Leonardo DiCaprio for allegedly using an older photo in his tweet about the Amazon forest fires. Read more

Written By
Mamta Raut
Leonardo DiCaprio

Image: AP


Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known for raising awareness and advocating for environmental issues. Now, recently the Titanic fame was accused of spreading misinformation about the Amazon rainforest by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The president took to Twitter to slam DiCaprio for allegedly using a much older photo in his tweet about the forest fires that severely damages the Amazon rainforest back in 2019.

Brazilian President accuse Leonardo DiCaprio of spreading misinformation

It so happened that a few days ago Leonardo DiCaprio took to the micro-blogging site to urge the civilians of Brazil to register to vote for the forthcoming elections which are set to take place in October. While doing so, DiCaprio wrote, "Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet".

Responding to the same, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro released a sarcastic statement thanking DiCaprio. He tweeted, "Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant!"

READ | Natasha Poonawalla bonds with Leonardo DiCaprio in London as she joins A-list party

The Brazilian President further accused the Hollywood star of spreading misinformation by using old photos of the Amazon wildfires. Moreover, he also added that many have been arrested before for making such an error, before concluding that he forgives him for it. He concluded, "By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I'm against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!"

READ | Leonardo DiCaprio to Sylvester Stallone: Actors you didn't know have Ukrainian roots

Previously, the Brazilian President had also accused DiCaprio of funding fires that set the Amazon Rainforest ablaze in 2019. In a Facebook live broadcast, he asserted, "Leonardo DiCaprio, dammit, you're collaborating with the burning of the Amazon," further claiming that the actor is part of an international campaign against Brazil.

READ | Leonardo DiCaprio donates USD 10 million to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia

Image: AP

READ | Leonardo DiCaprio didn't donate $10 mn to Ukraine, but did donate to 'humanitarian groups'
READ | Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Israeli firm is growing meat on ISS thanks to Axiom astronauts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND