Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio had once revealed that co-star Tom Hanks was his role model. In an older interview with an international entertainment portal, he had explained that Tom Hanks was the best and a consummate professional. Read ahead and know why Leonardo DiCaprio considers Catch Me If You Can co-star Tom Hanks a role model.

Talking to the international entertainment portal, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that Tom is his role model because he is able to just refine what he does. Leo further added that Hanks has much passion and exuberance for the work. DiCaprio did not want to get sarcastic about what he does and never wanted to lose that spirit, so Tom Hanks was a great example. He learnt from him how to retain all that even when you are at the upper echelons of the movie business, Leonardo Di Caprio added.

In the same interview, Tom Hanks also spoke about Leonardo DiCaprio and said he was equally rhapsodic about his co-star. He said that Leo is so far ahead of the game and he is an incredibly talented guy who’s been through wringers. He further concluded saying that Leonardo DiCaprio got nothing to learn from him.

Talking about acting, Leonardo DiCaprio explained to the portal that his education as an actor and his training has come from being able to work with the actors that he had worked with and by watching their process. That has been his college, he added. The Titanic actor also shared that more he works with actors of his calibre, the more he learns and the more he picks up from them.

About Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is a biographical crime film released in 2002 featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, with Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Nathalie Baye in supporting roles. Helmed by Steven Spielberg, the film is based on the life of Frank Abagnale, who successfully performed cons worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot. His foremost crime was check fraud; he became so highly skilled that the FBI later turned to him for help catching other check forgers. Catch Me If You Can was a critical and commercial success.

