Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted Checking In At Same Paris Hotel Amid Dating Rumours

Rumours pertaining to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been surfacing online. After the two stars were seen getting closer at a party a few weeks back, they were spotted by the paparazzi at the same hotel in Paris.

The 27-year-old supermodel was all smiles as she made her way to the Royal Monceau at around 10 p.m. after a long day at Paris Fashion Week, only for the actor to waltz in shortly after, according to TMZ. Nearly after three hours, the Titanic star who was seen dressed in his signature all-black ensemble — was seen leaving the hotel.

Gigi Hadid-Ali Fazal spotted at the same hotel

The single mother of one followed moments later. There have been multiple media reports over the last few weeks about the two dating. The two are hanging out in Paris and it's certain that things are heating up between the supermodel and Oscar winner.

Before #LeonardoDiCaprio was seen at restaurant Les Jardins du Presbourg with his friends on Thurs. night, he was spotted arriving to the hotel Royal Monceau which is the hotel #GigiHadid is staying at during Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/AWq4cv2huy — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) October 1, 2022

While it’s unclear where Hadid went, the Oscar-winning actor spent the rest of the night with friends at several nightclubs before heading back to his own hotel. Just last week, the 47-year-old star was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

Earlier this month, the two stars were spotted getting closer at an exclusive party in New York City after sources told us they were taking their relationship to a new level. “Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table,” an insider close to the event had told Page Six then.

DiCaprio’s dating life has become the talk of the town ever since he parted ways with Camila Morrone. As for Hadid, the supermodel shares a kid with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, a daughter named Khai, 2.



IMAGE: AP