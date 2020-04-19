Leonardo DiCaprio Offers Fans A “walk-on” Role In His Next For COVID-19 Fundraising

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently taken to Instagram to offer his fans an opportunity to win a “walk-on” role with himself, director Martin Scorsese, and his co-star De Niro in his upcoming Hollywood film titled Killers of the Flower Moon. In a video, revealing about the #AllinChallenge, DiCaprio urged his audience to participate in the contest that is aimed at helping vulnerable communities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Leonardo DiCaprio announced the challenge on Instagram by sharing a video of himself and Robert De Niro telling about the contest. In the caption he wrote, “We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge.” “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere,” he further elaborated.

In the video, director Scorsese can be seen making an appeal to people to contribute to the funds. He also accounced that the winner of the challenge would get to accompany the three to the movie premiere.

Read: Coronavirus: 8-day-old Child Tests Positive In Vasai Near Mumbai

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 125 Bahrain Nationals Evacuated From Pune

No Kid Hungry thanks DiCaprio

De Niro had also shared the post on his Instagram account with a caption that reads: “Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever.” A charity organisation named No Kid Hungry commented on DiCaprio’s video: “Thank you for your incredible support and for using your voice and platform for others! We are grateful!” Meanwhile, an Instagrammer lauded the effort and said, “our dedication to conservation of environment is legendary. This is no surprise, you Care about the earth and it’s inhabitants (sic)”.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 125 Bahrain Nationals Evacuated From Pune

Read: 20 Afghan Presidential Palace Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.