Leonardo DiCaprio Opens Up About Starring In Superhero Movie In Near Future

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major movie character in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since. In his career spanning over three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has appeared in many different types of characters and movies. But, the actor has never appeared in a superhero movie. Here’s what Leonardo DiCaprio said when asked about appearing in a superhero movie. Read ahead to know more-

Leonardo DiCaprio on appearing in a superhero movie

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most talented and critically acclaimed actors. Having played many different characters, he has successfully gained a huge fan-base for himself. Leonardo DiCaprio’s fans have often wondered that even after being a part of the industry for many years, why the actor has never appeared in a superhero movie.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Leonardo DiCaprio confessed that it is not because he has not had the opportunity, but because he didn’t find the right project. The actor said that he had even met with Joel Schumacher, the director of Batman Forever, as he was considered to be playing the character of Robin in the movie. But, Leonardo DiCaprio admitted that he didn’t take up the part as he was not interested in it, despite considering Joel Schumacher as a very talented director.

The actor also recalled the time when he was contacted for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, but he again said that he didn’t feel ready to “put on the suite yet”, and the character later went to Leonardo DiCaprio’s friend Tobey Maguire. When asked if Leonardo DiCaprio will ever play the character of a superhero, he said that you never know. They're getting better and better as far as complex characters are considered in these movies. Leonardo DiCaprio said that he hasn’t found the right opportunity yet but he has not ruled out anything. It seems like Leonardo DiCaprio might be open to a superhero movie under the right and correct circumstances.

