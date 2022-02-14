Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire Attend Justin Bieber's LA Concert Before Tragic Incident

Childhood friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were some of the stars who attended Justin Bieber's concert on Saturday. The duo earlier kicked off Super Bowl weekend with each other and later went to Justin's concert's afterparty at The Nice Guy restaurant, where a shooting took place outside.



The tragic shooting incident left four people injured, reportedly including rapper Kodak Black. The 47-year-old Don't Look Up actor and the 46-year-old Spider-Man star dressed casually for the occasion and reportedly arrived with a couple of ladies in tow. A source close to the situation told Variety that Kodak hadn't entered the premises during the evening.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire attend Justin Bieber's afterparty ahead of the tragic incident

Multiple rounds of bullets were fired, striking three men. According to the International media outlet, two of the injured were transported from the restaurant to a local hospital by the Los Angeles fire department, while the third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. All victims are now in stable condition.

The incident occurred in the hour after the venue had concluded hosting the unofficial after-party hosted by Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber. Apart from Tobey and Leonardo, Drake, Tobey, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby, and Kodak Black were also among the other guests at the after-party.

Justin performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals on Saturday. Apart from Leonardo and Tobey, Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan, and Scooter Braun also attended the event. According to TMZ, Rappers Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna were leaving the party around 2:45 a.m. when a fight broke out with the rappers' friends who were in a red Ferrari Sports Car when Kodak Black took a swing at someone. People began running for their lives as shots broke out, according to eyewitnesses. Multiple shots were fired hitting three other men, aged between 19 and 60.

According to various media reports, the culprits involved in the shooting incident are still on the run and no arrests have been made. Also, no suspects have been named as the investigation remains ongoing.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/Dicapriobrasil