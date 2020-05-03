Leonardo DiCaprio's BFFs In The Hollywood Land; From Kate Winslet To Tom Hardy & Others

Hollywood heartthrob, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the actors among Hollywood's most influential celebrities of all time. Leo was last spotted in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The movie was also nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. The actor is seemingly quite friendly with her co-stars and peers. He is known for sharing a warm and healthy on-screen and off-screen relation with everyone. Check out Leonardo DeCaprio's best buddies from Hollywood.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet is none other than the diva of Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic blockbuster, Titanic. The duo met on the sets of their film in 1996. After Titanic, they shared a strong friendship. Reports also speculated that Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had a romantic relationship.

Tom Hardy

Leonardo and Tom Hardy are known for their bromance. The duo first met during their first film together, The Inception. During Leonardo DiCaprio's 2016 Oscars speech, he was seen giving a sweet shoutout to Tom Hardy. He said, "Tom, your fierce talent on-screen can only be surpassed by your friendship off-screen."

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio became close after working together at a young age and later grew up together in the industry. Their friendship is more than 3 decades old. Reportedly, the two actors met while auditioning for the same roles in the late 1980s.

