Leonardo DiCaprio’s 'Body Of Lies': Here Is What Went Into Making American Cars European

Leonardo DiCaprio's Body of Lies is an action thriller directed and produced by Ridley Scott. Based on the novel of the same name by David Ignatius, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Mark Strong in the lead roles. Body of Lies is a 2008's release that follows the attempts of the CIA and Jordanian Intelligence to catch a terrorist in the Middle East. The film explores coexisting tension between Western and Arab societies.

Some parts of the film were shot in the USA. While filming one such scene, a few of privately-owned vehicles which were used by extras to reach the locations were used during the filming of scenes, meant to portray parts of Europe. However, firstly, the cars used were needed to be "de-Americanized", making the American cars European. This process was way more difficult as it required more than just switching license plates.

Also Read | When Leonardo DiCaprio 'freaked out' his 'The Great Gatsby' co-star Carey Mulligan

While making the American cars European, the rear-view mirror hanging gadgets, graduation tassels, novelty-shaped air fresheners, etc were removed. Bumper stickers that advertised vacation spots and political views were rubbed off. In some cases, windshield decals from European municipalities were also added. Check out more trivia below.

Lesser-known facts about 'Body of Lies'

Russel Crowe, who portrayed Ed Hoffman, chief of CIA's Near East Division and Roger Ferris' boss put on 50 pounds for Body of Lies.

For playing Roger Ferris, Leonardo DiCaprio wore brown contact lenses and dyed his hair black.

Hani Salaam, intelligence chief and director of the Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate, played by Mark Strong had initially turned down the role because his wife was pregnant. However, later he changed his mind as his wife encouraged him to take the role anyway.

Russell Crowe, Oscar Isaac, Mark Strong, and Simon McBurney all starred in Ridley Scott's next film, Robin Hood (2010).

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio signs overall film, TV deal with Apple

Body of Lies marks the comeback of Leonardo DiCaprio & Russell Crowe's movie together, since The Quick and the Dead (1995).

With this film, Golshifteh Farahani, who played Aisha, a nurse in Amman and Ferris' love interest marked her debut appearance in a major American film.

The football game being played in the background is actually Motherwell Vs Celtic.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio to producer utopian series 'Island' based on Aldous Huxley's novel

'Body of Lies' trailer

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio did this 'completely disgusting' thing for a scene in 'The Revenant'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.