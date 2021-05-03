Liam Hemsworth Attends Brother Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Star-studded 'white Party'

Celebrity couple Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky had a blast over the weekend as they hosted a star-studded "white party" at their bel-air mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. On Monday, The Fate of the Furious actor took to her Instagram handle to give fans a peek into their themed house party by sharing a streak of photographs with all of her and her husband's celebrity pals who attended the fun get-together. Among the many who showed up at their lavish mansion in all-white ensembles were Liam Hemsworth, his new ladylove Gabriella Brooks, Luke Hemsworth, Samantha Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, Lauren Phillips and Zocchi to name a few.

Liam Hemsworth attends Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's fun-filled "white party"

The Hemsworth brothers had a blast as they recently reunited to spend some quality time with each other along with their beloved significant others at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's star-studded theme party last weekend. Earlier today, i.e. May 3, 2021, Elsa posted a bunch of fun photographs with her "best friends" from the indoor party and also thanked The Teskey Brothers who graced the event with their presence. In the photos, all of their guests could be seen posing for the camera in all-white outfits as they had the time of their lives jamming to The Teskey Brothers' live music.

For their star-studded white party, the man and wife had their mansion dolled up with white balloons and white carnation flower arrangements. Chris and Elsa also shelled out major couple goals for fans as they twinned in matching white pantsuits for the party. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Spanish actor wrote, "Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have @theteskeybrothers with us! Thanks, @merkin69 (sic)".

On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth also took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photographs from his elder brother's house party. Although he attended the shindig with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, the Arkansas star didn't share a photograph with Gabriella on Instagram. In the photograph shared by him, Liam Hemsworth's brother Chris and Josh Teskey were all smiles as they posed for a selfie with him. Along with the photograph, he also posted a video of Josh's live performance from their weekend party and wrote, "Unforgettable experience with family and friends listening to @joshteskey sing. Love ya mate. @theteskeybrothers".

