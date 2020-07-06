Liam Hemsworth's Childhood Crush Was This Actor From The Show 'Charmed'

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth, who is the brother of actors Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. In American movies, Liam Hemsworth rose to fame with his unforgettable character of Will Blakelee in The Last Song (2010). Having spent 10 years in the acting industry, he has played the lead character in many movies like Cut Bank, Killerman, Love and Honor, and more. During his appearance on a popular American talk show, Liam Hemsworth revealed his favourite movie that makes him cry and about his childhood crush. Read ahead to know more.

Liam Hemsworth’s favourite movie and childhood crush

During his appearance on America’s popular talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam Hemsworth revealed some fun secrets about himself. While having a candid chat with the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, Liam Hemsworth was asked a bunch of questions asked by his fans through social media and was asked to answer to them rapidly.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Liam Hemsworth about the movie that makes him cry, Liam Hemsworth took no-time in answering the question. The actor’s answer to the question was Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer Titanic (1997). He said the movie gets him every time he watches it as watching a beautiful guy like Leonardo DiCaprio is heartbreaking.

Another question Jimmy Fallon asked Liam Hemsworth was about his childhood crush. Liam Hemsworth was again quick to answer this question. He blushed a little as he said Alyssa Milano from the popular American drama series, Charmed. Liam Hemsworth revealed that when he was about 10 years old, his favourite show of the week used to be Charmed, which revolved around the story of the three witches. He said that at the time, he absolutely loved the show and he loved Alyssa Milano even though he hasn’t ever met her. Liam Hemsworth said in a joking manner that who knows what he future holds and asked Jimmy Fallon if she was married, in good humour. When Jimmy Fallon said that she is married, Liam Hemsworth was left rather disappointed but took it sportingly.

