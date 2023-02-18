Liam Neeson Says Spin-offs Have Taken Away The 'mystery And Magic' From Star Wars

Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson recently spoke about the Star Wars franchise. During a recent interview, the actor said that he is not going to ever return to play the role of Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. While the star has voiced this many times, he further said that he thinks the Star Wars franchise is working against itself.

Liam Neeson was part of Watch What Happens Live! alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Paul Rudd. The Taken actor said that he does not find the role interesting anymore because of the volume of spin-offs the series has seen recently. Neeson added that the series is losing "the mystery and the magic" to the spin-offs. Upon being asked if he will return, the actor said:

“No, I’m not. There’s so many spinoffs of ‘Star Wars.’ It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Liam Neeson's condition on Star Wars return

The actor has previously returned to his role, but briefly. He was in an episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where he rejoined his Star Wars: The Phantom Menace co-star Ewan McGregor. While speaking with ComicBook.com, the actor said that he would like to return as Qui-Gon Jinn, but only if he got to play the character in a film.

Apart from the Luke Skywalker saga from the late 1970s and the prequel trilogy in the 2000s, Star Wars has expanded and brought focus to several characters via films and TV shows such as Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and more.