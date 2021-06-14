Liam Payne All Set To Create Comedy Short About His Alcoholics Anonymous Experience

Singer Liam Payne has some amazing news for his fans. The One Direction star is going to be a part of a short film very soon. The short film will be based on Liam’s experiences at Alcoholics Anonymous with comedian Russell Brand.

Liam Payne is all set to make his comedy-short about the part of his life in which he attended anonymous meetings between alcoholic people. According to a report by Yahoo, Liam Payne attended a sobriety programmer alongside Russell Brand to curb his addiction to alcohol. In an interview with Diary of CEO podcast, Liam talked about his upcoming short and said, “There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell, It was the weirdest room. We're in some old community church room and he's (Russell) taking the chair and doing stand-up. More to the point, he added, “I am not going to give the script... and I've not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters... I'm excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot."

Liam Payne previously thanked Russell for helping him with the program. Russell was a patron of the Focus 12 treatment centre in Bury Street Edmunds, England. Russell Brand is known for hosting several television shows like Big Brother’s Big Mouth and several others.

Earlier, Liam went live on Instagram to talk about one of his experience where he was left with a huge drinks bill on a night out. Apparently, Liam was issued a €30000 bill at a bar in Brazil where he went for Dj-ing. He said, “ I learned to make cocktails for the crew and at the end of the night was DJing and someone gave me the 30 grand bill.I was like, ‘I’m not paying for drinks that I was making for other people’. Didn’t get any tips from the team.” Furthermore, he added, “I put it on someone else’s room, then I jumped in the pool, forgetting I had expensive shoes on.” Later, Liam Payne revealed that he and One Direction co-star Louis Tomlinson had got themselves in trouble on similar situations.

