'Lightyear' Twitter Review: Netizens Left Divided Over Chris Evans' Toy Story Spin-off

Chris Evans's Lightyear hit the silver screens on June 17, 2022, and the movie is garnering mixed reviews post its release. While the popular Toy Story spin-off left netizens divided as some hailed the film calling it a fun sci-fi adventure, others said that it is a step down from their previous three films.

As per the official synopsis of the film, Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox. As this motley crew tackles their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that is never far behind.

'Lightyear' Twitter review

Here are first reactions to the Chris Evans-starrer:

A netizen hailed Chris Evans' Lightyear as he tweeted, "Lightyear Totally enjoyed the @ChrisEvans led #Lightyear No spoilers from me, but what a fun sci-fi adventure full of fun characters (#Sox for the win), character growth, and amazing animation! Worth seeing at @AMCTheatres in Dolby Cinema!!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "I’m happy Pixar is back on the big screen! Because I’m seated for the screening for #Lightyear Let’s see if it’ll satisfy my childhood to infinity and Beyond! I’ll see you guys later! I have promised no Spoilers."

Stating that the recently released film left tons of questions on the floor, a user tweeted, "Review: #Lightyear done a great job as a Star Wars vibe sci-fi action. despite leaving tons of questions on the floor, still full of entertainment and joy. I can see Pixar & @AngusMacLane's ambition to make it as Star Wars as it can."

A netizen stated that Lightyear was a step down from their previous three films, stating, "#Lightyear was pretty good! It is indeed a step down from their previous three films, but it delivered a well-made sci-fi adventure that truly felt like the film Andy would watch. Sox is the scene-stealer. SPOILER: This movie doesn’t feature David Bowie’s “Starman. It’s a crime."

