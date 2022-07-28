Lil Duval Airlifted To Hospital After Comedian Met Devastating Car Accident In The Bahamas

Comedian Lil Duval recently faced a major health setback in the Bahamas after a car hit him while he was riding an ATV. Soon after, he was airlifted to a hospital. The comedian had informed about the same with a video on Instagram that showed an injured Duval being airlifted for further treatment.

Through the video, Duval even wrote about the devastating crash where he broke his leg and after which he was flown to Nassau for surgery. The video showed the 45-year-old entertainer struggling to hold tight as the paramedics made him lie on a stretcher for his further treatment.

Lil Duval undergoes surgery post tragic car accident

"Somebody hit me in the car while I was on my 4-wheeler," he captioned the clip shared on Instagram while informing fans about the recent mishap. "Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to Nassau and have surgery," wrote Duval alongside the video. Apart from this, he even shared another video from the hospital bed while doctors performed the surgery.

The second video which was uploaded recently, showed Duval crying due to the excruciating pain as the doctor drilled his knee. While documenting the entire surgery, he wrote, "They really drilling my knee bruh. Why they ain’t put me to sleep?"

Shortly after the video was posted, many fans and celebrities alike sent their good wishes to Duval. T.I. even jumped in the comments sending Duval his best and proceeding to clown him. “Maaaaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in your heart to sitcho old a** down somewhere & rest big bro…. Amen,” T.I. said.

On Wednesday, Duval shared an update on Twitter and thanked people for reaching out but said he was still in a lot of pain. "I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and I don’t pick up don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really f--- up and can’t move cuz I’m in so much pain," he wrote.

A rep of the star had shared a statement with TMZ that read, "Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler." "This accident resulted in a broken hip alongside mild injuries. He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery.", the statement furtherread.

IMAGE: Instagram/lilduval