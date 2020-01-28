Lilly Singh's Version Of Leg Day Turns Into A Laughter Riot After Scarbro's Reaction

Canadian comedian Lilly Singh recently accepted the Dolly Parton challenge. Jumping on the trend, she made a collage of herself in the Facebook-Instagram-LinkedIn-Tinder template.

While her fans and followers are still not over it, she surprised them yet again and this time, with her Grammy 2020's red carpet look in her feed. She caught the attention with a quirky clutch she carried at the red carpet. While walking on the Grammy's red carpet, Lilly carried a clutch with colourful skittles in it, which she shared with shutterbugs and reporters later.

READ | 'Enjoy An Evening Of Dress-up Together': Lilly Singh's Hilarious Post With 'foster Parents' Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Is Unmissable

And now in her latest post, Lilly Singh flaunted her glamorous avatar in the same outfit but her sense of humour added a pinch of laughter. In her Grammy's red carpet look, which was a lime slit gown, she captured a mirror selfie. Lilly Singh's pictures turned into a meme template.

In the slideshow, Lilly Singh is sitting and posing in her lime gown. As part of her caption, she wrote, 'My version of leg day.' The other pictures focus on her dog Scarbro, who is sitting behind her on the bed. In the candid picture, Scarbro seems clueless about what is happening around.

Lilly's fans and followers cracked jokes in the comments section. Whereas, a few went gaga over her looks. Meanwhile, others couldn't stop laughing after seeing Scarbro in the pictures. While laughing on it, they wrote that Scarbro doesn't approve her version of leg-day.

Check out below what her fans have to say about it:

READ | Lilly Singh Takes Up The Linkedin-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder Challenge With HILARIOUS Twist

READ | 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh Let's Go Of Her Cape, Re-introduces Herself With An Empowering Message

READ | Deepika Padukone Is Thrilled To Bits With The Effort And Pain Lilly Singh Went Through To Find Her At Met Gala 2019

(Cover Image Courtesy: Scarbro The Dwag and Lilly Singh's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.