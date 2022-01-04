Lilly Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19; Reveals She Is Experiencing Fatigue

Popular Canadian social media star Lilly Singh is the latest addition to stars getting diagnosed with the deadly virus. The 33-year-old took to her social media to share the news with her fans and express her dismay over getting the virus in just the first week of entering a new year. However, the young artist still managed to enjoy her time with her dog whilst isolating herself.

Lilly Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram, the social media star shared a picture of herself throwing a peace sign as she sat on her couch with a bottle of water. In the caption, she informed her fans about the series of unfortunate events as she kickstarted the new year by testing positive for COVID-19, getting her periods as well as spotting bugs in her house. She wrote, ''2022 just started and I already tested positive for COVID, got my period and saw two bugs in my house.''

Moreover, she took to her Instagram story to share her experience of struggling with extreme fatigue and asked her fans if they experienced the same. She also asked for advice from her fans who have experienced COVID-19 about when the fatigue finally goes away. As mentioned earlier, Lilly Singh is enjoying her time at home with her dog Scarbro who was also celebrating his birthday.

Several fans and celebrities sent love and support to the artist in the comment section as they wished her a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, ''Dang, Covid is coming for everybody. Hope you only have mild symptoms. Feel better soon!'' while another wrote, ''Aww no I hope you feel better soon lil🥺 sending you all the positive vibes''

More on Lilly Singh

Without dampening the mood for celebration, the YouTuber shared a video of her celebrating Scarbro's birthday by dancing with him. She also wrote in the caption that the virus would not stop her from being an "overbearing Desi mom" to her dog. She wrote, ''It’s my son @scarbrothedawg birthday and no amount of COVID will stop me from being an overbearing Desi mom. Happy birthday to Sunita. I mean, Scarbro. Love you bestie ❤️''