After receiving great reviews for her performance in the two hit seasons of the popular romantic show Emily in Paris, actor Lily Collins is all set for its third season. The actor recently wrapped up filming for the forthcoming season and on Thursday, she headed to her social media space and shared a heartfelt handwritten note that her husband Charlie McDowell had written for her on her first day of shooting in June.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lily Collins shared a note by her husband on Instagram Stories, which read, "Have a great first day, Emily. You show those high heels who's boss! [Love] C." Lily captioned it, "From the first day until the last day, thank you for supporting and encouraging me @CharlieMcDowell, It's almost time to hang up the heels again. Happy last day to our incredibly dedicated @EmilyinParis crew. Amazing family of a cast and my happy exhausted feet." Take a look at it here:

In addition to posting the sweet note, Lily Collins also shared some BTS pictures with her cast members on the photo-blogging site. The pics included snaps with co-stars Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and Zoe Bouch. She could also be seen taking a mirror selfie with her glam team.

"Words can’t express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family. Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created. Proud doesn’t even do it justice. Je vous aime tous!…," Collins captioned the post.

More about Emily In Paris

Lily Collins plays aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper in the series, which is set and shot in Paris. Emily Cooper is an American who relocates to France to offer an American perspective to Savoir, a French marketing agency. It also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. The third season is set to premiere on December 21, 2022. Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins