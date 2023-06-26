Lily-Rose Depp Defends Her Intimate Scenes In The Idol, Says 'never Felt Objectified'

Hollywood actress Lily-Rose Depp took the internet by storm with her performance in the drama series The Idol. However, the series has been in the limelight due to its controversies over explicit scenes and nudity. Nevertheless, Lily defended her role in the show as it was part of her artistic choices.

3 things you need to know

The first episode of The Idol released on June 4, 2023.

The Idol also features The Weeknd in a prominent role.

Lily-Rose Depp opened up about her experience while filming the series.

Lily-Rose Depp on her explicit scenes in The Idol

In a conversation with The Sun, Lily-Rose Depp shared her experience about filming some of the provocative scenes in the series. The Hollywood star defended her choices and said, "I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with enjoying that kind of work." She further talked about her character as Jocelyn and how she has been "a performer through and through."

(Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd posing from the sets of The Idol. | Image: Twitter)

Lily further explained that every interaction, outfit, and even display of nudity were crafted intentionally and were of immense importance to her. While critics criticised her on-screen appearance, Lily asserted that she never felt objectified or exploited during the entire series. She further added that despite having a life so different from Jocelyn's character, she related to it and fully understood her role as a pop star.

The Weeknd on the provocative scenes in The Idol

The Weekend defended his role in the series after an explicit scene appalled the audience. "There’s nothing sexy about it. However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters, it’s all those emotions adding up to: this guy is way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here," the actor and music composer said. Nevertheless, the show has been doing good so far.