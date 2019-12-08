Lindsay Lohan: From 'Mean Girls' To 'Herbie', Check Out The List Of Her 5 Must-watch Films

Lindsay Lohan made her Hollywood debut as a child artist with the commercially successful film, The Parent Trap in 1998. Since then, she has appeared in dozens of successful films, essaying diverse roles. Lindsay Lohan is a tabloid favourite. She always manages to make headlines for her extravagant lifestyle and personal relationships. Lindsay Lohan's fans can't wait to see her back on the big screen. In her 21-year old acting career, take a look at her most memorable films that should be on your weekend binge-watch list -

Must-Watch Films Of Lindsay Lohan

The Parent Trap (1998)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Lindsay's performance in the film made a lasting impression on the audience. She essayed a double role in the film of twin sisters who try to reconcile their parents, post-divorce. Disney's The Parent Trap made Lindsay Lohan an overnight child star. She was amidst the highest-paid actors after her successful stint as Hallie Parker and Annie James in the film.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Lindsay Lohan shared the screen space with veteran actor Jamie Lee Cutis in Freaky Friday. The story plot was the highlight of the film. In the film, Lindsay Lohan's soul gets exchanged with that of her mother, played by Jamie. Lindsay gave a memorable performance in Freaky Friday.

Confession of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Lindsay gave yet another memorable performance with the film Confession of a Teenage Drama Queen. She essayed the role of a confused teenager who has no clue what to do in her life. In the film, her character cribs all the time and is a big-time drama queen. Her exceptional portrayal in the film was highly lauded by the audiences and critics both. A must-watch movie of Lindsay Lohan.

Mean Girls (2004)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Lindsay Lohan created a stir as soon as her 2004's film Mean Girls hit the theatres. The highlight of Mean Girls was Linday's sizzling chemistry with Jonathan Bennett. Mean Girls revolves around the life of a teenager who wants to get popular. The film did exceedingly well at the box-office and managed to achieve cult status over the years.

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Herbie: Fully Loaded was an interesting flick with a fresh vibe to it. Lindsay Lohan played an F1 racer in the film. She hides her identity as her father is against her getting into the profession of car racing. Lindsay's camaraderie in the film with Herbie, the magical car is truly worth your time. A highly recommended film of the actor which shouldn't be missed.

