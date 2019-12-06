Lindsay Lohan Shares Throwback With Meryl Streep On Instagram

Hollywood actor and singer Lindsay Lohan got all nostalgic as she posted a throwback picture with veteran actor Meryl Streep on Instagram. The picture shared by the “Mean Girls” actress was the cover of a 2006 magazine featuring her and Streep, reported international media. The two actors last shared the screen in 2006 musical drama 'A Prairie Home Companion' for director Robert Altman.

Get together

The picture shows the two Hollywood beauties posing cheek-to-cheek.

Fans across the globe commented on the picture. One user wrote, “Magnificas” while another wrote, “I still have this.”

The 37 year actress was last seen in the film ‘Among the Shadows.’ She also did a music video “City of Angels” in which she featured along with artist Thirty seconds to mars. Lohan has recently been seen judging Australia's music reality show 'The Masked Singer' while Streep was last seen in Laundromat which was based on Panama Paper Scandal. Streep will next star in two more films distributed by Netflix. She will first star in Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom for which she will reunite with Kidman. Streep has also filmed an untitled docudrama directed by Martin Scorsese.

Lohan also opened up about her relationship status on a talk show after being rumoured to be involved with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. The actress revealed on the talk show that she was seeing someone but they had broken up. She also said that most people wouldn't know who her ex-boyfriend was. However, as per reports, it wasn't unusual for the actress to be courted by the Prince. Many sources for magazines have also reported seeing text messages between the actress and the Prince.

