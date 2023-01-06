Lisa Rinna Announces Exit From 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Reality star Lisa Rinna bid her final goodbye to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after being a part of the show for eight seasons.

Speaking to People, Lisa said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

According to media reports, the choice was made when Rinna's "RHOBH" contract expired at the end of Season 12. After she considered her alternatives and her duties to her business, she and Bravo "mutually decided" that she would not return to the show for its upcoming 13th season.

Her legendary argument with Kim Richards, her "disgusting" cancer remarks, her conflict with Denise Richards, and her insinuation that co-star Yolanda Hadid had Munchausen syndrome are just a few of her memorable moments from the show.

Even though Rinna's departure significantly shakes up the franchise, most viewers are probably not overly surprised by it. Last season was turbulent for Lisa as she faced off against Kathy Hilton. Rinna was referred to as "the worst bully in Hollywood" by Kathy.

While Rinna would not be returning to 'RHOBH', she recently revealed she has 'booked a movie role.'

Previously, the reality star portrayed a character in the 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' miniseries in 2021. She made an appearance in five of the spinoff's episodes.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Rinna gained fame for her performance as Billie Reed on the drama series 'Days Of Our Lives'