Liv Tyler Reveals The Godfather To Her Children Sailor And Lula In New Post

Liv Tyler has been keeping her children away from the spotlight for a long time. The Lord of the Rings actor recently surprised her fans after she shared a picture of her children with their godfather. In the picture, her children Sailor, 6, and Lula, 4 are seen laughing with their godfather. Read to know which A-lister did Liv Tyler picked to be the godfather to her children.

Liv Tyler reveals her children's godfather

Liv Tyler got engaged to David Gardner, British sports and entertainment manager in July 2015. They have two children together, a son named Sailor Gene, born in February 2015, and a daughter named Lula Rose, born in July 2016. In the picture shared by the actor, their children are seen in the arms of none other than David Beckham. In the caption, she congratulated him for his first Inter Miami Football Club. It reads, "Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!! We are so so proud of you !!!! And daddy @davidgardner and @philipneville18". The comment section is filled with the fans appreciating the photo. Check it out.

David Beckham's relationship with Liv Tyler's family

English Footballer David Beckham is a very close friend of Liv Tyler's husband, David Gardner. The duo met each other at Manchester United Youth Club. The two have been friends for over 14 years. In an interview with Mirror in 2019, Tyler confirmed that they have been friends for 14 years and that they see each other every day. The footballer was the best man at Gardner's wedding. David Gardner is currently working as Beckham's agent.

Liv Tyler on the work front

Liv Tyler started her career at the age of 14 and made her debut with the movie Silent Fall (1994). She is known for movies like Inventing the Abbotts (1997), Armageddon (1998), Cookie's Fortune and Onegin (both 1999), Dr. T & the Women (2000), One Night at McCool's (2001) and The Incredible Hulk (2008). The actor was last seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star where she played the role of Michelle Blake.

