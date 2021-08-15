Lizzo And Chris Evans' Story Has An Update, Singer Reveals Her 'Captain America' Fantasy

Singer Lizzo and Chris Evan's story has a new update. The singer recently shared her fantasy about Captain America actor Schris Evans. Lizzo has always been open about her admiration for Chris Evans, and spoke in the past about how she Direct Messaged (DM'd) him on Instagram once when she was drunk.

Lizzo's fantasy about Captain America

Songtress Lizzo has been flirting with actor Chris Evans and updates her fans about it. Recently while on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, the singer said she had plans with Evans to meet up. She said "Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey, it’s unmatched. We have planned well, we don’t have plans, but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘OK, shots on me.’ And he said, ‘No, shots on me.'" She further talked about her fantasy and said "o, here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just have them. OK. Sorry. Next question."

Music superstar Lizzo jokes that she and Chris Evans are having a baby! 😆🍼🚼

(via lizzo’s official tiktok) pic.twitter.com/UdRjUZxUUL — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) July 28, 2021

A few days back Lizzo responded to rumour about her being pregnant with Chris Evans and baby and said that she was indeed going to have a little Captain America. She shared a video of herself saying, "This is something I’ve been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumours today." Lizzo later shared a screenshot of Evans' message, he said that he just came to know about the 'little bundle of joy' and his mother would be quite happy. All this started when Lizzo first send a message to Evans when she was drunk. After that Evans followed her on Instagram and the two formed a friendship.

On the work front, Lizzo announced the beginning of a "new era" with the song Rumors featuring Cardi B. The release marked Lizzo's first release in over two years, since the release of her third studio album Cuz I Love You. Rumours was released on August 13 and the music video of the song had crossed over 8 million views on Youtube.

Image: AP

