Lizzo Slides In Chris Evan's DM, Latter Says, 'no Shame In A Drunk DM'

American singer Lizzo has often publically shown her obsession over Captain America: The First Avenger star Chris Evans and this time she decided to take the first step on confronting her crush. Recently, the star took to her social media page and shared a video of her, wherein she shared how she drunk texted Chris Evans on Instagram. The fun part is that Chris Evans also responded to Lizzo's drunk text and has started following the latter on Instagram.

Chris Evans replies to Lizzo's drunk DM

As seen in Lizzo's Instagram viral video, the Juice singer shared a screenshot of the text she sent to the Knives Out star in a TikTok video. In Lizzo's video, she shared the DM she sent to the 39-year-old actor. The message consisted of three emojis: the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and one of a basketball. Even though Lizzo did not explain her DM, netizens believe that was the 32-year-old singer's way of saying she was shooting her shot.

Later on, Lizzo shared another video, which showcased Chris Evan's Instagram DM reply to the singer. In this video, Lizzo brought to everyone's notice that Chris Evans has started following her on Instagram and revealed his reply. The Avengers: Endgame actor said, "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worst on this app lol". A fan page of Lizzo shared both the videos on Instagram and captioned it, "After Lizzo shared this video on Tiktok where actor Chris Evans responds to messages from Lizzo being drunk; Lizzo has become a trend on Twitter + the actor has started to follow her on Instagram ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘€The way she always win".

Rapper and singer Lizzo has released three studio albums to date. She has also churned out two mixtapes, two extended plays, 23 singles, and one promotional single. Her first album Lizzobangers was released in 2013, followed by Big Grrrl Small World in 2015. Lizzo struggled with body issues from an early age and went on to become an advocate for body positivity and self-love. In 2019, she achieved breakthrough success with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.