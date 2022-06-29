Location Managers Guild International: 'Top Gun' To 'CODA', See Complete List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 9th Location Managers Guild International awards have been announced and this year, it has some interesting names in the pipeline. The notable ones to name include Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things 4 among others.

As per Variety, the annual LMGI Awards honour outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, and commercials from across the globe. After the pandemic, this year, the winners will be honoured at the LMGI Awards ceremony, returning to a live in-person event on August 27.

Other shows nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series include Atlanta, Reservation Dogs and Succession. Apart from the names and categories mentioned below, there are several other films and shows that also won nominations in various other respective fields. Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Atlanta, Season 3 - FX Productions/FX Network

Better Call Saul, Season 6 - High Bridge Productions/AMC

Reservation Dogs - Dive/FX Networks

Succession, Season 3 - Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO

Yellowstone, Season 4 - Paramount Network

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

Bridgerton, Season 2 - Shondaland/ Netflix

Narcos: Mexico - Gaumont International Television/ Netflix

Pachinko - Media Res/ Apple TV+

SEE, Season 2 - Apple TV+

Stranger Things, Season 4 - 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4 - Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series

Dopesick - John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu

Inventing Anna - Shondaland/Netflix

Station Eleven - Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max

The First Lady - Showtime Networks

The Tourist - All3Media International/HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven - Aggregate Film/FX Network

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

CODA - Apple TV+

Drive My Car - Bitters End/Janus Films

Everything, Everywhere All at Once - A24

In the Heights - Warner Bros.

No Time to Die - MGM Studios

Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

House of Gucci - MGM Studios

Licorice Pizza - MGM/Focus Features

Last Night in Soho - Universal/Focus Features

The Northman - Universal/Focus Features

The Power of the Dog - Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial

Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman: No Way Home

OHRA: Don't Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes

Renault: Megane E-Tech

Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night

Outstanding Film Commission

City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada - The Handmaid's Tale

City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mayor of Kingstown

Hawaii Film Office - The White Lotus

Jamaica Promotions Corporation - No Time to Die

Oklahoma Film & Music Office - Reservation Dogs

The Royal Film Commission, Jordan - Zara Man

