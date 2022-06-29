Location Managers Guild International: 'Top Gun' To 'CODA', See Complete List Of Nominees

Quick links:
The nominations for the 9th Location Managers Guild International awards have been announced and this year, it has some interesting names in the pipeline. The notable ones to name include Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things 4 among others.
As per Variety, the annual LMGI Awards honour outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, and commercials from across the globe. After the pandemic, this year, the winners will be honoured at the LMGI Awards ceremony, returning to a live in-person event on August 27.
Other shows nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series include Atlanta, Reservation Dogs and Succession. Apart from the names and categories mentioned below, there are several other films and shows that also won nominations in various other respective fields. Check out the complete list of nominees below:
Atlanta, Season 3 - FX Productions/FX Network
Better Call Saul, Season 6 - High Bridge Productions/AMC
Reservation Dogs - Dive/FX Networks
Succession, Season 3 - Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO
Yellowstone, Season 4 - Paramount Network
Bridgerton, Season 2 - Shondaland/ Netflix
Narcos: Mexico - Gaumont International Television/ Netflix
Pachinko - Media Res/ Apple TV+
SEE, Season 2 - Apple TV+
Stranger Things, Season 4 - 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4 - Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video
Dopesick - John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu
Inventing Anna - Shondaland/Netflix
Station Eleven - Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max
The First Lady - Showtime Networks
The Tourist - All3Media International/HBO Max
Under the Banner of Heaven - Aggregate Film/FX Network
CODA - Apple TV+
Drive My Car - Bitters End/Janus Films
Everything, Everywhere All at Once - A24
In the Heights - Warner Bros.
No Time to Die - MGM Studios
Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount Pictures
House of Gucci - MGM Studios
Licorice Pizza - MGM/Focus Features
Last Night in Soho - Universal/Focus Features
The Northman - Universal/Focus Features
The Power of the Dog - Netflix
Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman: No Way Home
OHRA: Don't Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes
Renault: Megane E-Tech
Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night
City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada - The Handmaid's Tale
City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mayor of Kingstown
Hawaii Film Office - The White Lotus
Jamaica Promotions Corporation - No Time to Die
Oklahoma Film & Music Office - Reservation Dogs
The Royal Film Commission, Jordan - Zara Man
