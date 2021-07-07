Loki Episode 6 Release Date In India: What Time Will The Season Finale Release In India?

The Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki is coming to an end with its sixth and final episode. Loki, one of the most anticipated series for Marvel fans, premiered on June 9 on the OTT platform Disney+. The creators of the show chose Wednesday to drop every episode weekly. Each episode of the show ended on a cliffhanger and created utmost excitement among fans. Therefore, MCU fans are waiting for the release of the final episode of Loki and wondering how the makers plan to end the series. Here are all the details about Loki's sixth episode.

Loki episode 6 release date in India

The fifth episode of the series released on July 7. The story of the show took a major turn in its latest episode as Loki and Sylvie get closer to discover several truths about the Time Variance Authority. Loki Episode 6 release date in India is July 14, 2021. Fans of the show can watch the final episode on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The show is available for its VIP subscribers.

Loki episode 6 release time in India

Like the previous episodes of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Loki, the finale episode will premiere at 12:01 a.m. PT (Pacific Time). New episodes of the show release at the same time worldwide. However, due to different time zones, the time of release varies. Here are Loki's release timings in different time zones:

Pacific Time: 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Eastern Time: 3:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Central Time: 2:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

European Time: 3:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

British Time: 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Japan Time: 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Indian Time: 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Australian Time: 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Details about Loki

The Marvel series Loki is based on the events after 2012's The Avengers. Loki creates a different timeline when the Avengers return to 2012's New York events. As a result, Loki gets arrested by the Time Variance Authority and goes on a solo adventure.

