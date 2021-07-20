'Loki' Season Finale Has Set The Stage For THESE MCU Projects Fans Are Eager For

The Loki series especially its finale titled For All Time. Always unveiled 'He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) as the one who created the organisation. Loki's fate will have significant implications in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as it moved forward. Post the season finale, MCU fans have understood why Marvel is yet to unveil its first teaser of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Loki Season 2 already in pipeline, fans are also really excited about the lineup of shows and movies in MCU phase 4, namely: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Eternals.

List of 6 upcoming MCU projects fans are excited about

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to bring back the iconic villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus along with a cameo by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). There have been rumours about comebacks of previous Spiderman stars like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with their on-screen ladyloves Kirsten Dunst who played Mary Jane and Emma Stone aka Gwen Stacy in the films. The movie is slated to release on December 17, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Loki's finale has left everyone making Doctor Strange memes showing Dr Stephen Strange's disappointment over having to clean up Sylvie's catastrophic mess and fans are now super excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apart from setting the stage for Loki's finale, MCU has put in perspective in perspective what Doctor Strange's sequel will have in store for fans. Given how Doctor Strange, Scarlett Witch and Loki come together in the comics, but whether it happens in reality on screen is yet to be seen. The movie is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In the MCU, while it has been mentioned God of Mischief is not a part of Thor: Love and Thunder, the camaraderie between Thor and Loki is something the audiences cannot miss. The movie is slated to release on May 6, 2022. It is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki Season 2

Marvel has concretely announced Loki will be returning for a Season 2 but director Kate Herron won't be returning and no release date has been confirmed as of yet. As per MCU fans, Loki Season 2 may release after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Pym / Wasp. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the sequel to Ant-Man. It will release on February 17, 2023.

Eternals

Eternals is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. The movie is about a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. The movie will star Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie in lead roles. It is slated to release November 5, 2021.

