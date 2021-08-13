'Lord Of The Rings' Season 2 To Move Production To UK From Its Long Time Home New Zealand

The Lord Of The Rings series is one of the most anticipated TV series of Amazon Studios. The untitled series began filming before the global pandemic at its long time home New Zealand. However, the show creators are now moving to the UK to commence filming its second season. Read further to know why.

The Lord Of The Rings franchise to move from New Zealand to the UK

As per Deadline, The Lord Of The Rings TV series is among Amazon Studios' big-budget shows. The series is set thousands of years before the events of J. R. R. Tolkien's book The Hobbit And The Lord Of The Rings. The show creators recently revealed they would be moving to the UK to start the second season of the upcoming show. However, the first season's post-production will continue in New Zealand till June 2022. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. The second season's production would commence in January 2022.

The show sets, which were in New Zealand, will be shifted to the UK. New Zealand was also the home for the oscar-winning The Lord Of The Rings trilogy. Amazon Studios stated their plan of expansion of production space as the reason behind the franchise's shift. The company also released an official statement in which the vice president and co-head of TV, Vernon Sanders, thanked the government and people of New Zealand for their dedication and hospitality. He also thanked them for providing the series with an "incredible" place for its journey. Following the decision of Amazon Studios, Stuart Nash, economic development minister of New Zealand, expressed his disappointment and disagreement with the company. The minister praised the screen sector of the country and said Amazon Studios' decision does not reflect the capabilities of the country's film industry.

How the franchise's shift will benefit the UK?

Amazon Studios spent approx $465 million on the show's first season. The show is also expected to film four more chapters. The move to the UK would boost the country's film and TV production industry. It would also bring hundreds of millions of dollars. The shift would also create a number of job opportunities in the country.

