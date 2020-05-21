Lori Loughlin And Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admission Scam Case

Full House actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection to their role in the college admissions scam. Both had been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California (USC) as fake crew team recruits. They had pleaded not guilty for more than a year and had reportedly moved to dismiss charges as recently as two weeks ago.

#BREAKING US actress Lori Loughlin agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal: Justice Department pic.twitter.com/FGcgtfUoDB — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 21, 2020

As part of the plea agreement, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli will be sentenced to five months in prison, subject to the court's approval, according to authorities. In addition to that, the Full House actor will also pay a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Her husband, on the other hand, will be charged a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

They are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday, May 22 at 11:30 AM EST as per the prosecutors. The Full House actor and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 as part of a scheme with Rick Singer, the scam's mastermind, and a college official to get their two daughters into the university as members of the crew team, even though they did not participate in the crew. The daughters are no longer enrolled at USC, the school had clarified last year.

This isn't the first time that such a conspiracy has been resorted to in order to attain seats at prestigious colleges. Hollywood actor Felicity Huffman, who played the role of Lynette in ABC's popular show Desperate Housewives, pleaded guilty to conspiracy last year for paying $15,000 to the scam's mastermind as part of a scheme to cheat on the SATs and boost her daughter's test scores, and she ultimately served 11 days in prison.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.