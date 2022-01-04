Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Of 'Peacemaker' Cancelled Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Los Angeles red carpet premiere of James Gunn's anticipated HBO Max series Peacemaker that was to be held on January 8 has been cancelled. As per the Deadline, the premiere has been withdrawn due to rising cases of COVID-19 variant, Omicron. Earlier, Critics Choice Awards were also postponed due to the same reason.

HBO Max’s original spinoff series Peacemaker is arriving on January 13, 2022. Peacemaker is an upcoming American television series created by James Gunn. The first DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will be a byproduct of 2021's The Suicide Squad. The web series revolves around the origins of a Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The series has been produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros.

Produced by Peter Safran, Peacemaker stars John Cena in the title role. The series stars Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Steve Agee as Economos, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. All eight episodes have been written by James Gunn, who serves as an executive producer with Safran and Matt Miller.

Critics Choice Awards were postponed amid Omicron scare

Not only the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Peacemaker was cancelled but recently, the Critics Choice Association had also announced the postponement of the Critics Choice Awards. The association has stated that the stay will last for at least six weeks. Now, the organisation has issued a note to the members with some new guidelines and stated that the new dates will be revealed soon. Given concerns of COVID-19 and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was scheduled for January 9, 2022, has now been moved into late February or March 2022.

The association is planning to hold a member lottery to decide who gets seats in the main ballroom. The Critics Choice Awards winners which was set to be revealed by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on January 9 has been cancelled, however, the ceremony will be rescheduled and held later.

Image: Instagram/@hbomaxpeacemaker